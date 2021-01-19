Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

NYSE K traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,480. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,189. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

