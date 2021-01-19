KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

