KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,170. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

