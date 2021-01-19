KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0005

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 58.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One KARMA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $35.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004208 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083687 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.