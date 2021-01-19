Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Trading Down 3.3%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Kakaku.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

