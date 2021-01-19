Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 27.4% in December

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 366,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

KALU stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,810. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,625. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,067 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

