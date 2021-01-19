K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 0.1%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.27. 166,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 228,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTNF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.