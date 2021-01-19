Julian Kemp Sells 55,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Julian Kemp sold 2,500 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$6,350.00.

Shares of MOZ traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,588. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MOZ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.