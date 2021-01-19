Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash (JPEC.L) (LON:JPEC) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). 8,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.38.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash (JPEC.L) (LON:JPEC)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

