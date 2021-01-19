JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Holdings Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 2.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 455.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

