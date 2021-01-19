JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,030. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

