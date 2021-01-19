JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RDS.A. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

NYSE:RDS.A traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 4,973,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The company has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

