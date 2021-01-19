JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

