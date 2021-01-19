JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.03.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. 660,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. The firm has a market cap of $422.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,909,000 after purchasing an additional 376,306 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

