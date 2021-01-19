JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,094. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.