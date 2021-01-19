JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) a €24.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

FRA GYC opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.34 and its 200 day moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

