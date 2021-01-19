Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, with a total value of £427.68 ($558.77).

Shares of LON:JMAT traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,737 ($35.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,197. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 52.23. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,847 ($37.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,473.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,375.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.59%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

