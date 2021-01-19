John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (NASDAQ:JW/A) Shares Down 0.4%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (NASDAQ:JW/A) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.78. Approximately 173,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

