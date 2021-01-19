Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Shares Up 24.1%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)’s stock price shot up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPKF. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jenoptik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

