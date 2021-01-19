Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%.

TLSNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

