Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the retailer will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

TGT stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

