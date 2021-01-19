Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $330.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

