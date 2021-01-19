Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $149.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

