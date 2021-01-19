Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €2.30 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.79 ($3.28).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

O2D stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.32 ($2.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,416,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12-month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.35.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.