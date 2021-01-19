Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

