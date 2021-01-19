Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.