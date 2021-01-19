Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from its solid momentum across Core, Payments and Complementary segments. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees are accelerating services and support revenues. Also, growing Jack Henry digital revenues are contributing well. Additionally, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes are tailwinds. Also, Paycheck Protection Program lending line remains a major positive for processing revenues. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Further, coronavirus related headwinds especially are major concerns. Additionally, sluggish Corporate segment is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.30.

JKHY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 415,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,070. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

