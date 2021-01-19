Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th.

IVN opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 21.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.86. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$7.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02. Also, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

