iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ITOS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. iTeos Therapeutics had issued 10,586,316 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ITOS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

