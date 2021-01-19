iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 309.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

