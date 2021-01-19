iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

