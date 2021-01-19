iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073,951. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

