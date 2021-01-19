iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of SOXX traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.80. 29,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.43. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $419.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

