iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,637,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

