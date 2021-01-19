iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 105,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,540. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

