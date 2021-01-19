iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,454. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

