iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

JKG stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.93. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,960. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $243.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.33.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.