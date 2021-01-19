iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 187,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,900. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $133.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

