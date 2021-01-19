iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,427,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

