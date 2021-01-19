iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,067,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $380.41. 251,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.01 and a 200 day moving average of $346.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

