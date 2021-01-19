IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

