Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays raised Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

