Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,639. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. 9,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

