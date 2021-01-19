Investment Partners LTD. Sells 625 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,160. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.