Investment Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,330. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

