Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 1,407 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,156,000.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,800. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

