Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,547. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $159.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

