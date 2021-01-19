Investment Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,382 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

