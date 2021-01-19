Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 63.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 173.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

