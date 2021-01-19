Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Down 1.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.03. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 196,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

