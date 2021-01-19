Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.26. 2,252,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,341. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

